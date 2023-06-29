Michigan football legend Charles Woodson spoke up in the heated recruiting battle for Ohio native Aaron Scott, a top-ranked cornerback who is currently leaning towards the Ohio State Buckeyes over the rival Wolverines.

The former Heisman trophy winner is a proud alum of the Wolverines, and makes it known online and with his appearances on the FOX football kickoff shows. He was one of the best defensive backs in college football history, and would hope to see Scott follow in his footsteps.

Woodson quoted the tweet of highly touted CB in Ohio State gear, and posted a picture of Scott in the maize and blue from his prior visit to Ann Arbor. He captioned it simply, saying “#GoBlue.”

The tweet sent the Big 10 twitter world ablaze, with thousands of Michigan and OSU fans bantering back and forth about where Scott will land, and who is truly the best brand in college football.

The Wolverines recently lost another heated battle for 4-star cornerback recruit Bryce West. The Ohio native had been deciding between Michigan and Ohio State, and recently had made official visits to both before deciding to stay home in Columbus.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Michigan star RB Donovan Edwards added fuel to the fire this week, when talking about his former recruitment to Ohio State in 2020. OSU coach Ryan Day wanted him as the number one back on his board, but Edwards told him that he needed more time.

The Buckeyes then filled his spot with TreVeyon Henderson, so Edwards took that as a slight and signed with Michigan. He declared that he would exact revenge for their misstep.

“I'm going to go to a school and let y'all see what y'all missed out on. And… look at it,” he said.

Edwards proceeded to star for the Wolverines and absolutely tore up the Buckeyes in the 2022 blowout win. He ran for 216 yards and two long touchdowns, and helped to reignite a one-sided rivalry.

It remains to be seen if Charles Woodson's message will help sway the top-ranked defensive back to head up north, but whatever Scott decides will certainly pour gasoline onto the feud going into the 2023 season.