It did not seem possible, but one of the fiercest rivalries in sports just became more intense. Ohio State football beat out Michigan in the hard-fought battle for 4-star cornerback recruit Bryce West.

West reportedly made his commitment Friday night. “As they say, The Best Players In Ohio Stay in Ohio,” he told On3.com's Hayes Fawcett. “Just me being here so many times I could picture myself in Scarlet and Grey. Me being an Ohio kid, it seemed like the best place for me as a person and player. It fits me so well.”

West is a lock-down corner for Glenville High School, allowing no touchdowns and intercepting four passes en route to the team going undefeated and winning the state championship last season. He is an excellent addition to Ohio State's 2024 recruiting class, a day after they secured another star recruit for 2025. And it is a big missed opportunity for the Wolverines.

Although Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh always had an uphill battle in luring away the Ohio native, it still stings to lose out to your detested foe. Unfortunately for Bryce West, he will now firmly be under the microscope when these two teams meet for college football's most anticipated annual clash this November. The raucous Ann Arbor crowd will have this decision burned into their collective memory.

The Buckeyes suffered an embarrassing loss in Columbus last year but saved face a bit after a strong showing in the Peach Bowl versus eventual National Champion Georgia. The Wolverines were stunned by TCU in their playoff game. This coup by Ohio State football will not earn them complete bragging rights yet, though. West will have to deliver on the field, something he anxiously awaits.

“I can do it all. I play with no fear,” he told The Columbus Dispatch, via On3.