Ohio State football lands five-star Devin Sanchez, listed as the No. 4 overall recruit and No. 1 cornerback in the 2025 class.

Ohio State football has landed the commitment of five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez, per HayesFawcett3 on X. The talented 2025 prospect is the No. 1 cornerback in his class and the No. 4 overall player. This is a massive addition to the Buckeyes recruiting class and an early commit they'll be able to build off. Head coach Ryan Day and the staff start off the 2025 class with a definite splash.

Day has received scrutiny this season and some believed he should be put on the hot seat, having lost to Michigan the past few seasons, with his inability to lead the team to the College Football Playoff Championship. Many other programs would be ecstatic to have double-digit wins year after year, but the standard is extremely high in Columbus, Ohio.

Despite not making the CFP this season, Ohio State football landed the No. 1 overall recruit in Jeremiah Smith, while adding a couple of other blue-chip prospects. Sanchez is a great indicator in showing Day and Ohio State are here to compete. The cornerback position is vital for any team to be considered elite and Sanchez is the best that it gets.

The 6'2″ prospect is extremely versatile with both speed and change of direction. He has tremendous agility for his age and he'll likely produce for a college team his freshman year. If Sanchez continues to work through his skillset and improves each season in high school, there should be a spot for a player of his caliber in the starting lineup. There are high expectations for both Ohio State football and Sanchez moving forward, both of which are considered elite in their respective categories.