Ohio State football is getting on of the best offensive line prospects from the transfer portal. Seth McLaughlin is heading to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State football just got a lot stronger on their offensive line. The Buckeyes grabbed former Alabama offensive line star Seth McLaughlin from the transfer portal, per On3. McLaughlin started all 14 of Alabama's games in 2023 and has one year left of eligibility.

McLaughlin has great size. The offensive lineman is 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds. He'll bring experience, strength and stability to an Ohio State offensive line losing some experience from its 2023 unit. Ohio State was the right fit for McLaughlin, he said.

“I really like the offensive line coach, Coach Frye and trust him to get me to where I want to go as a player,” McLaughlin said, per On3.

McLaughlin is from Georgia and played for Alabama for four seasons. He was among 9 players that departed Alabama for the transfer portal after the team's loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl. He was in the transfer portal for only a few days before committing to the Ohio State football program.

Ohio State lost the Cotton Bowl, 14-3 to Missouri. The school is trying to get to the College Football Playoff and a Big Ten championship game for the first time in several seasons. Ohio State has had success in recent years, but remained unable to defeat Michigan the last three seasons.

McLaughlin joins a new look Ohio State football team in 2024. The team is breaking in a new quarterback after Kyle McCord left the school after the season for the transfer portal. The team is also waiting to hear if star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is declaring for the NFL Draft.