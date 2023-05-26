Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Ohio State Buckeyes just never stop finding a way to land talented players. Ryan Day and his staff are always working hard on the recruiting front, and this time they are linked to a top player in the Class of 2025. His name is Lamar ‘Bo’ Jackson, and he has all sorts of potential (h/t Jonathan Simmons of Cleveland.com).

Jackson has already received an offer from the Buckeyes after his freshman year, and he was thrilled about this opportunity: “It was like a dream come true. You grow up watching them all the time, then their facilities and everything, coaches are really good. Of course the players are great.”

Jackson plays football at Cleveland Villa Angela Saint Joseph High School in Ohio, so hearing from his hometown team is quite a big accomplishment.

A member of our preseason Junior all American team is Lamar (BO) Jackson 6’ 200 Cleveland Villa Angela Saint Joseph HS,OH. he is a dynamic RB with speed, strength, great hands, vision, balance and superior strength. 5* talent. Also superior SS. All state. ⁦@BoJackson2025⁩ pic.twitter.com/x3biPHEOyn — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) March 13, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The name is fitting: He has talent like Lamar Jackson on the football field, but he is also a terrific baseball player just like Bo Jackson was. The 16-year-old plays running back and plays defense in a rare two-way pairing. Jackson is also a track star at his high school, so there’s not much he can’t do.

With Ohio State offering him following his freshman campaign, he also has offers from other top programs such as Notre Dame, Michigan, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue and Wisconsin, and surely many more will come in the near future.

The Buckeyes should have an upper hand in landing this rare talent, and having a name like Lamar ‘Bo’ Jackson surely comes with lofty expectations.