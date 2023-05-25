The kickoff time between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a highly anticipated college football matchup has been revealed.

Ohio State Football tweeted out the details this Wednesday morning. It will be on September 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM, on NBC Sports and Peacock.

on the 𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗱 under the 𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 🌠 🕢 7:30pm

🗓️ September 23, 2023

📺: @NBCSports @peacock pic.twitter.com/bFMaCzZmLo — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 24, 2023

In their most recent match in September 3 of last year, it was Ohio State that came out on top 21-10. The Buckeyes have won the last five meetings between the two teams.

Ohio State is coming off a 11-2 college football season in 2022, and ended second in the Big Ten East Division. Notre Dame, meanwhile, is coming off a 9-4 record.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It will truly be an anticipated match, as Ohio State is expected to be one of the top teams in the Big Ten in 2023, while Notre Dame is expected to be one of the top teams in the independent division. Notable players to look out to include up-and-coming quarterback Kyle McCord and cornerback Denzel Burke for the Buckeyes, while the Fighting Irish feature Javontae Jean-Baptiste, who stands at an elite frame of 6’4 and 255 lbs. They are also led by wide receiver Deion Colzie, a junior with a lot of promise.

With both teams having talented rosters and are expected to be competitive in their respective conferences, the game will be a major test for both teams and could have major implications for their respective seasons.

In addition to the kickoff time and channel, the Buckeys also announced that the game will be played on the road at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana. The Buckeyes have a 5-2 record all-time against the Fighting Irish, dating back to 1935 where the Fighting Irish won 18-13.

The Ohio State-Notre Dame game is sure to be a sellout and is expected to be one of the biggest games of the 2023 college football season. Grab your popcorn!