The Ohio State football team captured the 2024 national championship last week, and a video went viral after the Buckeyes won the game. A woman was driving Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, quarterback Will Howard, and others in a golf cart after the game. The driver proceeded to crash the golf cart into a wall, and the cart ended up getting stuck. It was a funny situation as the cart wasn't moving very fast and no one came close to getting injured, and the Ohio State golf team decided to poke some fun at the incident on Tuesday.

Ohio State's golf team released a video on Tuesday of head coach Jay Moseley in a golf cart giving a lesson on how to drive one. The golf team saw the opportunity here and they took full advantage of it with this hilarious clip.

“Buckeye nation. Hey, Coach Jay Moseley from the men's golf team here with an important golf cart driving lesson. So it's important to remember that these vehicles do have a reverse button. You may have seen an incident last week at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at the national championship, where there was a small accident involving some pretty important people in our football program. So when making a sharp turn, it's important to realize that you can, in fact, reverse this vehicle to avoid any crashes. It's also important to know that the people riding in these carts, they're humans too, just like you, they're normal, everyday people. You know, Coach day, he's just a really good tennis player who, you know, happens to wear a headset on Saturday, and you know, Will Howard, he tripped running in the wide open midfield, you know, going for a touchdown. These guys are normal everyday people. They got a lot of faith. They're going to give you some grace. Remember: reverse, don't crash. Stay safe. Go, Bucks.”

The Ohio State football team's national championship certainly has the entire campus and all of the athletic programs in a good mood. The Buckeyes pulled off a historic feat on the way to this national championship as this was the first edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff, so the Buckeyes had to win four games in a row. Ohio State dominated throughout their run, and the golf cart crash was really the only thing that didn't go smoothly.

Whoever was operating that golf cart likely wasn't expecting to go viral that night, and now they have the attention of the Ohio State golf team as well.