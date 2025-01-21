Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes did their job on Monday night to win the College Football Playoff National Championship game in memorable fashion. After their 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, though, Day and some Ohio State football players ran into some trouble while trying to get to the postgame press conference, as the golf cart that was supposed to carry them to the media room crashed into a wall.

Fortunately, no one was seemingly hurt by the accident, with the Buckeyes forced to walk their way in the tunnel of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Expand Tweet

Ohio State football flexed its muscles against Notre Dame

The golf cart accident is just one of the many stories the Buckeyes can tell about the day they ascended back to the top of the college football world. Against the Fighting Irish, Ohio State relied on the excellent performance of quarterback Will Howard, who was also among those on the golf cart.

Howard passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions while completing 17-of-21 passes. He also rushed 16 times for a total of 57 rushing yards. Running back Quinshon Judkins, a transfer from the Ole Miss Rebels, led Ohio State's ground attack, as he burned rubber for 100 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries.

Not to be forgotten was the fantastic showing downfield by freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. He generated tremendous NFL draft buzz with his performance against Notre Dame, racking up 88 receiving yards and a touchdown in five catches, including one that broke the back of the Fighting Irish late in the fourth quarter. Ohio State outgained the Fighting Irish, 445-308, and held Notre Dame to only 5-of-12 on third downs.

Unlike the golf cart, Day was able to steer the Buckeyes to where they wanted to be. Day guided Ohio State to three wins in the College Football Playoff to reach the CFP title game. Before the date with Notre Dame, the Buckeyes had to take down the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round, the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl and the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl.

The Buckeyes concluded their 2024 college football season with an overall record of 14-2 and a 7-2 slate against Big Ten competition.