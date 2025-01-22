Moments after the Ohio State Buckeyes won the National Championship game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a golf cart transporting head coach Ryan Day, quarterback Will Howard and other members of the Buckeyes to the press conference crashed into the wall.

The moment went viral on social media, but Howard hopes the woman driving the golf cart is doing ok in the aftermath.

“The poor girl,” Howard said. “I feel terrible for her. Hopefully she's bouncing back.”

Howard was nearly perfect on passing attempts during the CFP title game, going 17-of-21 through the air for 231 yards and two touchdowns en route to Ohio State football's 34-23 victory. Howard also added 57 yards on the ground. Running back Quinshon Judkins totaled 100 yards and two touchdowns off 11 carries. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was another dominant member of the Buckeyes' offense, catching five passes for 88 yards and one touchdown.

What does Ohio State's Will Howard's NFL future look like?

After a dominant season capped off with a National Championship, Ohio State football's Will Howard's future as an NFL quarterback is looking bright.

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day feels good about Howard's future at the next level.

“When Will’s feet are right, he’s as good as anybody I’ve been around. His accuracy, his ability to see (the field), the way he commands the team, the work he puts in,” . “The thing that nobody is probably going to understand is how much credit he deserves for how much he can take on. I don’t think there was — to say 90 percent of the calls that went in the other day had two or three plays into it, he’s calling a play or two in the huddle and then checking the play at the line of scrimmage. That’s NFL material right there. That’s special. Whichever organization decides to draft Will is going to get, like, a pro on day one walking through the door.”

The feeling is mutual, as Howard credits Day for the success he had throughout the season.

“First and foremost, I owe so much to this guy sitting right next to me,” Howard said. “He gave me a chance here and he bet on me. I am forever indebted to him for that. One of — probably the best coach I’ve ever been around. I’ve never seen someone work a game like Coach Day does. He thinks of every single possible scenario that could go on in every single play.”

Howard will likely hear his name called early during the 2025 NFL Draft.