Ohio State has landed another major in-state talent.

Ohio State football has landed another potential difference-maker from the high school class of 2025. Four-star offensive tackle Carter Lowe pledged to the Buckeyes on Saturday, making his announcement on a YouTube live stream in partnership with 247 Sports.

Lowe chose Ohio State among a top-five comprised of college football powerhouses Michigan, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. A junior at Whitmer High School in nearby Toledo, Lowe stands at 6'5, 290 pounds and is ranked as the No. 31 overall prospect in his class, according to 247 Sports.

Staying close to home played a pivotal role in Lowe committing to Ohio State.

“Really big for me for sure. My grandparents, they're here today. They're getting old; my grandpa just turned 81 today. Happy birthday grandpa!” he said. “I know they're not gonna live forever, so being able to stay in-state, them getting able to watch me play is a big thing for me. I'm happy I made this decision.”

It's not just proximity to Toledo that made the Buckeyes stand out for Lowe, though. The relationships he developed with head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justine Frye during their tireless recruitment of him loomed large, too.

“Definitely relationships I have with the coaches. Since the day they offered, they never stopped on me,” Lowe said of other reasons for his comfort with Ohio State. “Coach Frye, I have a really good relationship with him, and then Coach Day. Of all the coaches I talked to, head coaches, me and Coach Day were really locked in. So I really appreciate that a lot from them.”

Lowe is the Buckeyes' seventh commitment from the high school class of 2025 and third from Ohio, joining quarterback Tavien St. Clair and linebacker Eli Lee.