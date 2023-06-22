Ohio State will have a tough task replacing C.J. Stroud in their upcoming 2023 campaign after the star quarterback declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and was selected with the second overall pick by the Houston Texans. While the upcoming season is certainly the immediate concern, it looks like the Buckeyes may have found their quarterback of the future recently.

Recruiting is a big part of college football, and it never really stops. This is clear as day when taking a look at Tavien St. Clair, who is a four-star quarterback who just committed to Ohio State over the likes of Alabama and Michigan State. St. Clair won't be joining Ohio State until 2025, but it sounds like he is fired up to be a Buckeye.

“I took a visit to (OSU) last Thursday, and listening to the coaches tell me I was their number one priority and they wanted me to be a Buckeye, it felt like it meant more to me. Being a kid from Ohio, that's what you dream of, being a Buckeye. It's 50 minutes down the road, family can watch whenever they want … it just seems like the right fit for me. I talked to my parents about it Thursday after the camp. We're big on faith, so we prayed about it and discussed it as a family and we felt peace with it. At the end of the day, that's what we decided to do. There's not a better place I'd rather be.” – Tavien St. Clair, Eleven Warriors

The future certainly looks bright at the quarterback position with St. Clair committing, but they still have to wait quite a while for him to join their team. While this is a big win for Ohio State, they will surely be more concerned with finding a way to win in the 2023 and 2024 seasons first.