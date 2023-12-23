Ohio State football is interested in top offensive tackle Micah DeBose after he decommitted from Georgia football.

Micah DeBose, a top OL in the 2025 class, recently made the decision to decommit from Georgia, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. Ohio State football, meanwhile, is reportedly looking to recruit more offensive lineman.

DeBose is attracting interest from a number of top programs. The Buckeyes are interested, but schools like Alabama and Auburn are also likely to make an effort to land DeBose. Almost every program in the nation would love to add a potential star who can anchor an offensive line.

DeBose's head coach at Vigor High School, Markus Cook, addressed the star offensive tackle's decision, via al.com.

“He is officially back open,” Cook said. “He was still taking visits and going to different schools. It’s not like he was just down to one school. He is trying to find the best home. There are a lot of junior days coming up. It was the right time. We discussed it with his mom and stepdad, and everyone felt this was the way to go.”

So where will DeBose ultimately commit? Well, Cook thinks Alabama and Auburn have a good chance, however, he certainly did not rule out Ohio State football.

“When you are the No. 1 interior lineman in the nation, it’s a big decision obviously,” Cook said. “Me personally I think it will be hard for him to get out of state because when you got Auburn and Alabama in your backyard, it’s tough. But LSU has a shot. Ohio State has a shot. He’ll make the best decision for him.”

Ohio State football's future

The Buckeyes haven't played up to their championship-level standards in recent seasons. Although Ohio State's recruitment has remained respectable, the program expects to consistently be in contention for championships.

Instead, they have endured trouble taking down rival Michigan during the regular season. Adding a player such as DeBose would help Ohio State football recapture their winning ways.