With star quarterback CJ Stroud headed to the NFL, Ohio State must now figure out who will be their next QB1. At the moment, it appears that former-five-star Kyle McCord could be set to take on the job. Based on his connection with star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. he could be the ideal choice.

Prior to sharing the field at Ohio State, both McCord and Harrison were teammates at St. Joseph Prep in Philadelphia. With the two playing alongside each other in high school, they have developed a strong connection. While the two have not played together at Ohio State, the connection still seems to be as strong as ever.

With spring practice in full swing, both players spoke about potentially sharing the field on a regular basis. Harrison was sure to speak highly of his Ohio State teammate.

“I think he can make every throw, no matter where I’m at on the field. I could be on the opposite side (of the field), he could be on the far hash, he can still get the ball there. Whether I’m in the boundary, he can throw the deep ball, intermediate. His timing is very precise. So that’s probably the best thing I like about him.” said Harrison via 247 sports Patrick Murphy.

While McCord is yet to be named the starter, he spoke about playing alongside Harrison once again.

“It was funny. When we first started playing with each other, my sophomore year of high school, it’s something that we always talked about. And obviously, it’s crazy the way everything worked itself out, us both being here and definitely excited to be able to play with him.” said McCord.

McCord added, “The chemistry is definitely still there. I throw with him a bunch. It’s my best friend. It’s funny, I tell him if I was athletic enough to play DB, I’d be able to lock him down because I know all of his moves, which he laughs at. But no, it’s good. I mean, it’s always fun to play with a guy like that, his caliber, and as well as your best friend.”

With McCord and Harrison potentially being the next Ohio State QB-WR duo, the Big 10 could be in for another long season. If the two are able to return to form, they could take this Ohio State team far.