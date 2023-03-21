Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Ohio State Buckeyes star CJ Stroud is making waves and could be the first quarterback taken in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. With Ohio State’s Pro Day taking place on Wednesday, Stroud is bringing back a favorite target to throw passes to: Marvin Harrison Jr. Justin Fields did the same thing with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, and now Stroud is doing it with Harrison, according to James Palmer of NFL Network.

“Just as Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave did for Justin Fields in 2021, underclassman WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will be running routes and catching balls from C.J. Stroud during Ohio State’s Pro Day tomorrow. The Buckeyes like their top guys to get a feel for a Pro Day a year early.”

This is a typical situation lately for Ohio State, and the Buckeyes like to get their players accustomed to these Pro Days. Marvin Harrison Jr. exploded in 2022, catching 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns to lead the team in all three categories.

Harrison caught five balls for 106 yards and a pair of scores in the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia, but the Stroud-Harrison connection was arguably the best in college football this past season.

With the way things are going, CJ Stroud could be the first player taken in this class, and Marvin Harrison Jr. could be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Pro Day will be the last chance for Ohio State fans to see the CJ Stroud-Marvin Harrison Jr. connection before Stroud heads to the pros.