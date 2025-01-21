The Ohio State football team defeated Notre Dame in the national championship game on Monday night, 34-23. The Buckeyes dominated for much of the game, but because of a strong first and fourth quarter, the Fighting Irish found themselves in the game in the late stages. However, Ohio State ended up making the winning plays, and they escaped with the victory.

After the game, the official Ohio State athletics account posted a message for Notre Dame football fans.

“Gold Trophies not helmets,” The post read.

Notre Dame's uniforms feature gold helmets, and they are one of the most iconic helmets in all of college football. On Monday night, the Fighting Irish definitely would've traded them for a win and a gold trophy.

After the first drive of the game, it looked like Notre Dame really could win a gold trophy. The Fighting Irish chewed up almost 10 minutes of clock and they scored a touchdown to go up 7-0. However, everything changed after that drive.

Ohio State proceeded to score the next 31 points in the game, and Notre Dame wasn't getting anything going offensively. Then, the Fighting Irish started to find a groove. They scored and got a two-point try to make it a two-score game, and then late in the fourth, they were able to score again and cut the lead down to eight. The Fighting Irish had all three timeouts plus the two-minute warning, and they just needed a stop to get the ball back.

Notre Dame got Ohio State into a third and 12 situation, but they somehow let Jeremiah Smith get wide open on the play, and he torched the Fighting Irish for a huge gain, and that sealed things for the Buckeyes.

It ended up being a pretty exciting finish, but Ohio State was too much for the Fighting Irish in the end.