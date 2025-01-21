It's official. In a game that got frisky towards the ending, Ohio State won the 2025 College Football National Championship, defeating Notre Dame 34-23. Riley Leonard gave the Irish life in the first quarter, but Will Howard and Ohio State overpowered in the end. And in his post-game interview, Howard stood tall in his faith when reflecting on the win, per ESPN on X.

“I mean, you've gotta give all the credit in the world to those guys, man,” Howard said. “They fought their tails off, and we knew they were going to. We knew they were gonna come back and give us a fight, man. First and foremost, I gotta give the glory and the praise to my lord and savior Jesus Christ, man. I wouldn't be here without Him. I wouldn't be here without my teammates, without my family, without everyone that bet on me back in downtown Pennsylvania, man. I'm at a loss for words right now.”

Along with his faithful tribute, Howard believed a few factors helped Ohio State become the 2025 National Champions.

“I think we did an unbelievable job on third down and winning the situations,” Howard said. “We talk about all the time, we have to be the hardest-playing team in the country and we gotta execute. I think we did a heck of a job when it came down to it of executing and getting our job done.”

Now, throughout most of his post-game speech after winning the biggest game of his career thus far, Howard remained rather stoic. However, once asked about the impact head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State football program has made on him, emotions rushed over his face.

“I don't have words, man,” Howard said, fighting back tears. “They've changed my life in more ways than I can say, man. Coach Day and these guys here have completely, completely changed my life. Jim Tressel said it when he talked to us, but I can't believe God gave me the chance to be a Buckeye. There's nothing like it.”

Ending his college football career the best way possible, a champion, Howard planted his name within Ohio State history forever after his National Championship victory against Notre Dame.