Ohio State football holds onto five-star Eddrick Houston, despite late push from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Ohio State football was able to halt the potential flip of five-star Eddrick Houston. Alabama has been in conversations to flip his commitment through recent days, but the Buckeyes hold off for the Georgia native who had committed in August. Ohio State has been shaking in their boots for the past 24 hours with the possible flips of Houston and five-star Jeremiah Smith, but they were able to maintain both prospects.

This comes as huge news for the Buckeyes since they had lost a couple of commitments, especially in the skill positions. Houston is the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 26 overall player, according to 247 Sports rankings. College football National Signing Day usually has everyone on the edge of their feet with the indecisiveness of young athletes playing a role, but head coach Ryan Day has done a great job in keeping his class intact.

The addition of blue-chip prospects like Houston was crucial for Day, who some believed was on the hot seat following the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan. Ohio State football has produced some incredible talent on the defensive end, like Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, and Chase Young. Houston could be the next great Buckeye to leave Columbus as a first-round prospect.

Ohio State football is regularly in contention to compete for the National Title, like Alabama, so Houston likely went with his gut. he had multiple options that could have placed him in a position to win, but the Buckeyes may have a better track record at his position.