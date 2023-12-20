Jeremiah Smith will be going to Ohio State despite pressure from other schools to flip.

National Signing Day is on Wednesday and it is a huge day across college football as teams get to see their finalized recruiting class. Ohio State football was anxiously awaiting this day as the top recruit in the 2024 class, Jeremiah Smith, has been committed to the Buckeyes, but he has still been getting a lot of attention from other schools. Ohio State was confident that they would still sign him, and on Wednesday, the Buckeyes got their guy.

Jeremiah Smith is going to be a force in college, and he will be going to play for Ohio State football. Smith received a lot of attention from Florida State, Florida and Miami down the stretch, but he is staying true to his commitment.

The Buckeyes are known for their talented wide receivers (Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., etc), and Smith could be the next great. Here is how CBS Sports describes the top player in the 2024 class:

“An absolute bully at the catch point that will give defenses fits given the rare combination of his size, speed, and hands. Wasn't always the biggest kid, but owns a more college-ready frame at roughly 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, and is likely only going to add more mass in the coming years as he has large features. Faster than quick, but doesn't take long to hit his top gear in pads, and is one of the best in recent cycles at stacking defensive backs and attacking leverage. Has made a number of highlight-reel worthy grabs over the years – including a nifty one-handed snag as a senior on ESPN2 – and oftentimes comes down with whatever enters his orbit as he uses superb body control and impressive concentration to secure the prize.”

Ohio State has now gone three straight seasons with losses to Michigan and failing to make the Big Ten title game, and that has created some concern among Buckeyes fans. The good news, however, is that they aren't missing a beat in recruiting. Ohio State has once again signed one of the top recruiting classes in the nation, and it is led by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.