Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is staying positive.

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day knows that he's losing a lot to the transfer portal. But that's not stopping him from being optimistic about the future. Day is remaining confident about his Ohio State football team and its future, per Sports Illustrated.

“We have a really good group of guys that we feel like are coming back next year,” Day said, per SI. “Some of these guys have to make some final decisions (on the NFL draft), but I know that if some of these really talented players decide to come back and then we infuse them with the young players that are already in the program and then also guys we’re recruiting, we’ve got a chance to have a great roster next year.”

Ohio State had an excellent season, but lost to the Michigan Wolverines for the third year in a row, denying the team a spot in the Big Ten championship and ultimately the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Kyle McCord left the team for the transfer portal, along with several key offensive and defensive players.

The team does have some strong weapons possibly returning. The key piece for the Buckeyes is wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who finished this season as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Harrison Jr. is also a unanimous All-American for the 2023 football season. This was the second consecutive season Harrison Jr. achieved that honor. If he stays with the team, Ohio State will be in much better shape for 2024.

The team is playing Missouri in the Cotton Bowl. That game is scheduled for Dec. 29 at 8:00 Eastern.