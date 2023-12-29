Harrison Jr. is one of three Buckeyes who have declared for the NFL Draft but not announced their status for tonight's Cotton Bowl.

Ohio State football's star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. may not face Missouri in tonight's Cotton Bowl. Harrison missed practice last week, and while he traveled with the team to Dallas, where the game is taking place, his status is unclear as of Friday morning.

“Harrison again wasn't a full participant and didn't have his helmet with him during the portion of practice that was open to reporters Wednesday,” read an AP report Friday morning, “He didn't take part in interview sessions afterward with other top offensive players. A day earlier, Harrison rode a stationary bicycle on the sideline while the rest of the team stretched and began practice.”

“I feel like those are decisions that, you know, the players make and their families,” Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day said Thursday. “So, I never want to be the one to go out and put it out there. I want to respect that and, you know, I think our guys have been great and professional. These guys want to win the game. We'll know here in about 24 hours.”

Harrison Jr. joins teammates defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg as questionable for the game. All three have announced their intentions to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, but none has announced whether or not they'll participate in tonight's game.

The 2023 Cotton Bowl marks the eleventh straight bowl appearance for Ohio State football and the fifth straight under Day, who took over the Buckeyes in 2019. Check out a preview of the game here.