As Ohio State football prepares for their bowl game on Friday, they do so without their best player in Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State football will try for its 12th win of the season on Friday when the Buckeyes play the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl. They may be doing so without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. who did not practice on Tuesday although he was present and had his jersey on.

Harrison was working off to the side and was on an exercise bike during practice. With just three days left before Ohio State's final game of the season, he may not be ready in time to join the Buckeyes on the field.

Harrison had a stellar junior season with the Buckeyes in what is probably his final year at Ohio State. He scored a touchdown in all but two games and had 14 in total to go along with 1,211 receiving yards. He topped 100 yards in eight games in 2023, up from seven last year.

Should he stay or should he go?

There is a ton of buzz as to whether Harrison is going to run it back with Ohio State or declare for the NFL Draft. He is unlikely to be selected outside of the top five if he enters next year's draft but he can achieve college football greatness with another season at Ohio State.

Harrison doesn’t have much time to decide, and it would likely be wise at this point to sit out of the game on Friday and end his Ohio State football career. Why would he risk being a lock for a top-five pick for another season in college?

There is a world where Marvin Harrison Jr. is the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It seems unlikely, but the first step would be the Buckeye star declaring for the draft. Stranger things have happened, and if Harrison shines in his pre-draft workouts, his already high stock will only rise.

If the teams at the top decide to stick with their quarterbacks, Harrison is perhaps the most talented non-QB in the draft and would be a welcome addition to any team.

Ohio State fans will wait with bated breath as Harrison makes his decisions.