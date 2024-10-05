The Ohio State football program engaged in an action-packed Big 10 matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon. Ohio State had a commanding 35-0 lead in the fourth quarter, but before that, freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith wowed fans with an impressive touchdown catch.

The Buckeyes led the Hawkeyes 7-0 in the first quarter. Ohio State drove to Iowa's goal line, and Will Howard took a chance on a one-on-one corner fade route to Jeremiah Smith. Howard lobbed the pass up and Smith, fending off an Iowa defender with one hand, reached his other hand in the air and caught the pass for a touchdown:

Smith earned high praise from fans on social media:

“TOP 3 WR IN CFB,” one X user commented.

“This freshman should be in the NFL,” another fan said.

“He's the best player in college football. Heisman,” another added.

While some fans admired Smith's catch, others questioned his contact with the Iowa defender during the play:

“Since when can you hold on to defensive players and push them? Somehow when Ohio State plays offensive [pass interference] isn't a thing,” one user commented.

“A defensive pass interference,” another added.

Smith did appear to use his hands to separate the Iowa defender from himself. After he caught the touchdown, he gave the defender a bit of a shove as if to flex on him.

With just under four minutes left in the game, Jeremiah Smith led the Ohio State football program with 89 receiving yards on four receptions. One of those catches was a monster gain that set the Buckeyes up at Iowa's goal line. In addition, Smith rushed for 15 yards on two carries. Through his first four games of the season, Smith totaled 465 yards and five touchdowns.

Saturday was not Smith's first tantalizing catch. He caught Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' attention with another one-hander against Michigan State on Sep. 28.

If Smith keeps up the effort, it will only be a matter of time before fans see another one of his stunning grabs.