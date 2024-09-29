The Ohio State football program took on an intense Big 10 matchup against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night. Ohio State had a sizeable lead on Michigan State with the fourth quarter coming to a close. Yet, earlier in the game, star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith pulled off a catch that caught the Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' attention.

Ohio State was up 17-7 with 30 seconds left in the second quarter when Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard threw a quick pass to Smith. Smith turned and pulled off an impressive one-handed catch before stepping into the endzone:

Smith's incredible catch drew this reaction from LeBron James:

“JEREMIAH SMITH!!!! MAN KNOCK IT OFF!!!! MY GOODNESS O-H” James posted on X (formerly Twitter).

By the time there were four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Jeremiah Smith had amassed 83 yards and five receptions. Moreover, the Ohio State football squad took a 38-7 lead over Michigan State.

The undefeated Buckeyes entered the matchup ranked the No. 5 team in the nation. The Spartans were unranked but only had lost one game. Nevertheless, Ohio State held on to its 38-7 advantage to take the victory.

Ohio State seemed to do a solid job containing Michigan State. The Spartans amassed just 246 total yards of offense compared to the Buckeyes' 483. Defensively, the Buckeyes forced two fumbles and nabbed one interception.

Still, head coach Ryan Day will not settle. After Ohio State's win over Marshall in Week 3, Day got brutally honest and noted that the Buckeyes should not be happy with where they are.

“I don’t feel good about anything,” Day said after the game, according to a post from Dave Holmes. “Nobody should feel good about anything.”

Day noted Ohio State's need to improve their defense for future matchups despite getting the win. Surely, Day and the Buckeyes will continue to look for ways to get better as the season progresses.