ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Iowa and Ohio State continue their Big Ten schedules with a matchup at Ohio Stadium. It's the fourth home game of the season for Ohio State before they go on the road for three of the next five games. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Iowa-Ohio State prediction and pick.

Iowa's rushing attack is leading them to unimaginable offensive totals so far this season. The Hawkeyes were the subjects of all the jokes last season with their abysmal point totals, but they tallied 30 or more points in all three victories this season. Iowa sits at 3-1 after dropping a disappointing result to Iowa State in the season's second game but rebounded with back-to-back wins over Troy and Minnesota.

Ohio State hasn't had a difficult test so far this season, as that will come next week when they play against Oregon. They also have games against teams like Nebraska, Penn State, Indiana, and Michigan. This game against Iowa is their toughest test yet, as they've allowed just 27 points over the first four games. They started the season with a 52-6 victory over Akron, before shutting out Akron 56-0. They followed those victories up with a 49-14 whopping of Marshall, and their first road win against Michigan State last week.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Iowa-Ohio State Odds

Iowa: +19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +860

Ohio State: -19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1600

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch Iowa vs. Ohio State

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: CBS/Paramount+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Iowa Could Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa's chances of winning ride with their running back Kaleb Johnson, one of the best rushers in the nation. Iowa prides itself on the ground game and defense, and they need to keep the ball on the ground and chew clock to keep this game close. Johnson has been a 100-yard rusher in every game this season and had 206 last week against Minnesota.

Ohio State has a big game against Oregon on the horizon and could be looking past the Boilermakers. Iowa hasn't given the Big Ten much trouble in recent years, but they are capable of keeping games close and giving opponents a small scare.

Why Ohio State Could Cover The Spread/Win

While Iowa likes to drag games out and tire teams out with an efficient run game and stout defense, Ohio State tries to break games open with an aerial offensive attack. Jeremiah Smith has been the benefactor of that attack, as he has a touchdown in every game this season. If Ohio State's offense gets out in front and starts rolling in this game, it could be a long day for Iowa.

Iowa's offense isn't built to play from behind against elite defenses. If they get down in this game and Ohio State can limit their production on first and second down, their quarterback will be unable to throw downfield.

Final Iowa-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

It's difficult to trust Iowa's offense, especially on the road against the Buckeyes. The spread in this game is a little surprising, as it feels like Ohio State has a good chance of winning this game by three or more touchdowns. Iowa could keep this game close in the first half, but Ohio State should be able to build a big lead.

Final Iowa-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Ohio State -19.5 (-110)