Justin Fields is making a much-anticipated return to Ohio State. The former Buckeye quarterback and current Pittsburgh Steelers backup will serve as the celebrity guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay this Saturday, ahead of the No. 2 Buckeyes’ clash with No. 5 Indiana.

“Ohio State’s own Justin Fields is joining us as this week’s guest picker!” College GameDay posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Fields, who played at Ohio State in 2019 and 2020, left an indelible mark on the program. During his two seasons in Columbus, He was twice named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and led the Buckeyes to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances. His remarkable 2020 season concluded with a trip to the national championship game, where Ohio State fell to Alabama.

Over his collegiate career, Fields passed for 5,373 yards and 63 touchdowns, adding 867 rushing yards and 15 scores on the ground. After dazzling at Ohio State, Fields was selected 11th overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old has been a fan favorite in Columbus and is the third consecutive former Buckeye to take the stage as College GameDay’s guest picker for an Ohio State home game.

NFL quarterback C.J. Stroud and former linebacker A.J. Hawk appeared as guest pickers for games against Penn State in 2023 and Michigan in 2022, respectively. Currently, Fields has a rare free weekend with the Pittsburgh Steelers thanks to his team’s participation in Thursday Night Football. This timing couldn’t be better for Fields, allowing him to return to the Horseshoe to witness a marquee Big Ten matchup between the undefeated Buckeyes and Hoosiers.

The matchup also brings a sense of full-circle closure for Fields, who transferred to Ohio State from Georgia after his freshman season in 2018. His decision to join the Buckeyes helped cement his legacy as one of the top quarterbacks in school history and a catalyst for the program’s recent success.

Fields’ return as the guest picker is a fitting tribute to his impact on Ohio State football. His blend of poise, talent, and leadership defined his collegiate career, and Buckeye fans will undoubtedly welcome him back with open arms. With Fields on the College GameDay set and a top-five showdown in the Big Ten, Saturday in Columbus is set to be another memorable chapter in Buckeye history.