For perhaps the first time in program history, Indiana will be involved in the biggest game of the college football week when they host Ohio State in Week 13. With both teams in the top five and eyeing a playoff berth, the ‘Pat McAfee Show' traveled to Bloomington for their Friday episode where they were joined on set by Nick Saban.

The former Alabama head coach gave his thoughts on the matchup and alluded to his belief that Ohio State had a talent edge with their star players. Saban called Indiana a “good team” but predicted that they would struggle matching up with the Buckeyes.

“I think Indiana has a really good team,” Saban said. “Probably a better team than what people think because you always think of the brand… But I also think that the skill guys that Ohio State has are going to be really hard for Indiana to match up with all those people.”

Saban did not single out any of the Ohio State skill players he believed would be an X-factor but he would have a wide range of options if he desired to do so. Will Howard is the name that sticks out for the Buckeyes as the team's quarterback with championship experience, having won a Big 12 title with Kansas State.

Behind Howard, Ohio State has arguably the best running back tandem in the country with Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, who have combined for 1,385 rushing yards on the year. Both Judkins and Henderson are expected to be top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Freshman wideout Jeremiah Smith, who leads the team with 865 receiving yards, is another name that pops off the page.

Ohio State and Indiana vie for spot in Big 10 Championship Game

As two of the three Big 10 teams ranked in the top five, Ohio State and Indiana are likely playing for a spot in the Big 10 Championship Game. Indiana is second in the Big 10 behind Oregon at 7-0 in the conference with the Buckeyes right behind them at 6-1. A win for either team would solidify them as second in the conference behind the Ducks, who remain the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

A win for Indiana would be even more meaningful, considering they are slated to be significant favorites over Purdue in their final game of the season. Ohio State will also be favored to beat Michigan in Week 14 but have not beaten the Wolverines since 2019.

Penn State is currently behind Ohio State in fourth but has a head-to-head loss to the Buckeyes, making it difficult for them to qualify for the Big 10 championship. The Nittany Lions remain ranked ahead of Indiana in the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 4 but behind them in the conference standings.

Regardless of what occurs to close out the regular season, all four of the top teams in the Big 10 have a good chance of making the 12-team College Football Playoffs by the year's end.