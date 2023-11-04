Ohio State football is pushing for star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to win the Heisman trophy after two touchdown game

Has college football been overlooking the most obvious candidate for the Heisman trophy in Marvin Harrison Jr.? Ohio State football may be biased, but they feel their star receiver should win the award for the stellar season he's had so far.

After Harrison Jr. scored two touchdowns in the Buckeyes' win over Rutgers, Ohio State has began pushing for their top wideout to become the Heisman trophy winner. In his third-year, Harrison Jr. has 52 receptions for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 17.6 yards per catch.

Ohio State has begun formally pushing Marvin Harrison Jr. for the Heisman Trophy after his two touchdowns at Rutgers: pic.twitter.com/1sPujHmWyd — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) November 4, 2023

The irony regarding the timing of Ohio State's campaign is that Harrison Jr. isn't coming off of his best game. He did have two touchdowns, but four receptions for just 25 total yards. Prior to the Rutgers, game Harrison Jr. had four consecutive 100-yard games. Instead, the star of the Buckeyes win over Rutgers was TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson carried the ball 22 times for 128 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Still, Marvin Harrison Jr. is a worthy contender for the award. Per Bet MGM, Harrison Jr. has the sixth best odds to win the Heisman at +1300. He ranks behind five quarterbacks including Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, LSU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix and Florida State's Jordan Travis.

Though quarterbacks are typically favored for the award, DeVonta Smith won recently in 2020. What also bodes well for Harrison Jr. is he is widely considered the best receiver in college football and the main quarterbacks in contention have had down games. If Harrison Jr. can finish the year with some big games against Michigan State, Minnesota and Michigan, he could have a shot at claiming the trophy.