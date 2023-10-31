As the best wide receiver prospect in all of college football, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is drawing a level of attention that few receivers have received in recent years. With 48 catches for 889 yards and eight touchdowns through eight games, Harrison is among the favorites to win the Heisman trophy and is a projected top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL scouts are salivating over Harrison, as he possesses all the natural ability teams look for in a go-to wideout. He has the highly-coveted combo of size and speed to go with soft hands and an ability to separate from coverage on both deep and underneath routes. With so much promise, Harrison is going to be a hot commodity in the upcoming draft. Here are three NFL teams who should tank to increase their hopes of drafting Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Colts already have their quarterback of the future in Anthony Richardson and the elite backfield duo of Jonathan Taylor and Zach Moss. What this team lacks is a go-to wide receiver. Michael Pittman is a solid number-two option, but he is not much of a playmaker. Rookie third-round pick Josh Downs has come on as of late, with three games of at least 70 receiving yards in his last four contests, but he also has more of the profile of a complimentary guy.

With Richardson out for the season with a shoulder injury and the team with a 3-5 record after a three-game losing streak, there is not much urgency for the Colts to win now. Indianapolis is one of the few cellar-dwelling teams with a solid QB moving forward, and a true number-one receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr. would take this Indy offense to the next level.

After some solid offensive showings early in the season, the Packers' struggles in recent weeks highlight the glaring need for a consistent receiving option. Far too often, quarterback Jordan Love makes a great throw only for his receiver not to come down with the catch. According to head coach Matt LaFleur's count, Green Bay had at least six dropped passes in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, including a couple in the red zone.

The Packers have yet to have a 100-yard receiver on the year, and at 2-5, this team is desperate for an offensive playmaker. Meanwhile, Marvin Harrison Jr. has six 100-yard games in his last seven contests for Ohio State. Adding an elite wideout like Harrison would finally give Jordan Love the weapons he needs to be successful.

Chicago Bears

It took him a few weeks, but D.J. Moore has emerged as the go-to guy in Chicago. Moore currently ranks fifth in the NFL with 691 receiving yards, but the rest of the Bears' receivers have done little to help out quarterbacks Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent. Darnell Mooney is the next leading receiver with just 225 yards (on pace for 478 on the year). Mooney is the only other wideout with more than 100 receiving yards. This team desperately needs a second receiver so opposing defenses cannot simply key in on D.J. Moore.

The Bears are currently tied for the NFL's second-worst record, plus the team has the Carolina Panthers 2024 first-round pick (currently the second overall pick). With the season seemingly lost, it is time for Chicago to start looking ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. should be at the top of their list.