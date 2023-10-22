Ohio State football wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had a great game against Penn State in the Buckeyes' 20-12 win, and he kept it simple when talking about his role in the offense.

“I'm just doing my job,” Marvin Harrison Jr. said, via Max Olson of The Athletic.

Harrison was targeted by quarterback Kyle McCord 16 times, and caught 11 of them for 162 yards and a touchdown. It was a monumental effort against a great Penn State defense.

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day raved about Harrison, but refused to make a Heisman Trophy case for him after the game.

“I haven't seen everybody play across the country, but it's hard for me to find somebody who's better in the country,” Ryan Day said, via Olson. “I don't know how he gets on these lists or doesn't get on these lists, but to me, he's one of the most special players in the country.”

Harrison is viewed by many as a top player in the country, and likely the best non-quarterback prospect heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

This game against Penn State was one of the two remaining games on the schedule that was circled for Ohio State. They have now won two out of the three games that stood out on the schedule before the season. The one that remains is the season finale against Michigan, which is a huge game every season.

Before then, Ohio State will play games against Wisconsin, Rutgers, Michigan State and Minnesota before the showdown with Michigan.