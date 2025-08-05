Cameron Brink continues to prove she’s more than just one of the WNBA’s brightest new stars. The Los Angeles Sparks forward, who was drafted second overall in 2024, has quickly made a name for herself as someone who blends high-level performance with undeniable style. Whether she’s fighting through tough matchups on the court or serving bold tunnel looks, Brink has mastered the art of being both fierce and feminine, Gorjana reports.

Her latest endorsement only reinforces that. Earlier this month, Brink attended a chic dinner in Los Angeles wearing a sleek brown dress paired with an eye-catching jewelry lineup from Gorjana. She later posted a photo with the fresh Gorjana bling, sharing her excitement about the partnership: “I’m honored to be a @gorjana Athlete and so excited for the launch of gorjana Sports Club. Here’s to celebrating strong women in sport—we can be fierce and feminine, too.”

A closer look at her signature stack

Brink rocked 10 different pieces for the night, including a mix of luxe diamonds and affordable staples. Her earring game featured the Carter Statement Hoops at $95, paired with 14K Gold Classic Huggies for a layered look. Around her neck, she stacked three diamond necklaces: the Diamond Row Melbourne Statement Necklace, the Lab Grown Diamond Pear Row Necklace, and the Lab Grown Diamond Chain Necklace.

Keeping with the gold-and-diamond theme, Brink added four bracelets, including the Parker Bracelet for $70, the Poppy Set for $60, and two sparkling tennis bracelets. She completed her look with the Charlie Ring Set in gold, perfectly complementing her engagement ring.

When it comes to jewelry, Brink has her constants. “I always have earrings in,” she said, noting that her current necklace stack stays mostly the same no matter the event. Her go-to lineup includes the same diamond pieces she wore to the dinner, highlighting their versatility. With her wedding still over a year away, Brink teased one thing for sure: “Definitely a little diamond tennis necklace moment.”

Brink’s partnership with Gorjana feels like a natural extension of her personal brand, balancing strength, elegance, and everyday wearability. She’s not just making waves in the WNBA — she’s building a look that fans can easily bring into their own lives.