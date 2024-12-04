Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, a decision confirmed by his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. The announcement comes despite Simmons undergoing season-ending knee surgery following an injury sustained during the Buckeyes' narrow 32-31 loss to Oregon on October 12.

Rosenhaus expressed optimism about Simmons’ recovery and his draft potential, saying, “Josh will be fully cleared for practice by the start of NFL training camp, and he will be a high-first-round pick.” Along with agents Robert Bailey and Oliver Chell, Rosenhaus will represent Simmons in his transition to the NFL.

Ohio State OT is heading to the NFL

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Simmons had been enjoying a breakout season prior to his injury. The former San Diego State transfer had not allowed a sack all season and was earning high praise for his athleticism and performance at left tackle. His Buckeye teammates, including center Seth McLaughlin, have been vocal about his talent. “He’s a freak athlete,” McLaughlin said in the spring. “He’s a tremendous athlete, one of the best athletes on the offensive line I’ve seen throughout my career.”

Simmons’ impressive performance had significantly boosted his draft stock. Before the injury, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Simmons as the No. 25 overall prospect for the 2025 draft and the No. 4 offensive tackle on his Big Board. Additionally, The Athletic highlighted Simmons as the second-best draft-eligible player in Ohio State’s matchup against Oregon, underscoring his potential as a top prospect.

Simmons’ journey to prominence was marked by a significant improvement during his time with the Buckeyes. After transferring from San Diego State, where he played right tackle, Simmons transitioned to left tackle for Ohio State. While he initially faced challenges, he demonstrated marked progress and emerged as one of the team’s most reliable linemen before his injury.

In Simmons’ absence, the Buckeyes faced challenges on their offensive line, with Zen Michalski stepping in at left tackle before also suffering an injury. The team eventually moved left guard Donovan Jackson to the position, highlighting the void Simmons’ injury created.

Despite the setback, Simmons remains optimistic about his future. The San Diego native’s recovery is reportedly ahead of schedule, and with his combination of size, athleticism, and proven performance, he is expected to garner significant attention in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Simmons’ decision to declare for the draft underscores his confidence in his ability to return to peak form and solidify his status as one of the premier offensive line prospects in the 2025 class. As Rosenhaus affirmed, “Josh will be fully cleared for practice by the start of NFL training camp,” setting the stage for a promising professional career.