LSU football offensive tackle Will Campbell has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, according to Jordan Reid of ESPN.

Campbell is one of the top offensive tackle prospects in this upcoming NFL Draft, and it was expected that he would declare after this season at LSU. He likely will go high in the first round in the draft, with Texas tackle Kelvin Banks also contending to be the first tackle off the board.

There is some debate about whether or not Campbell will be a tackle or guard at the next level. Given the lack of quality tackles in the NFL, it would be a bit of a surprise if the team that selects him in the upcoming draft does not at least try to see if he could make it at that position. There is a premium placed on tackles in the NFL, but Campbell also profiles as someone who could be a guard if it does not work out at offensive tackle.

In Campbell's statement, he thanked the LSU football coaching staff, his teammates, the fans and his family for helping him on the way. Now, he is headed to the NFL and likely going to be picked in the top half of the draft at the very least.

Will Campbell was a part of a stacked LSU football team

While the LSU football team did not make the College Football Playoff under Brian Kelly in the past two seasons, he has played with a ton of talented players in his time. This is especially true when you look back to the 2023 season.

Campbell was a pass protector for Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2023, was selected No. 2 overall by the Washington Commanders and has found success in the NFL. Not only was Campbell protecting Daniels, but he was making sure that his quarterback had time to throw to wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. Nabers was selected No. 6 overall by the New York Giants, while Thomas went later in the draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both players have showed their worth in the NFL as well.

This year, Campbell protected quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who did not perform as Daniels did, but is viewed as a potential future NFL quarterback, whether it be in the 2025 or 2026 NFL Draft. Some believe Nussmeier could go in the top ten if he stays one more year at LSU and builds on what he did in 2024.