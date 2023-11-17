In just five seasons as the Ohio State football coach, Ryan Day is already approaching some massive history at the expense of Urban Meyer

It feels pretty safe to assume that the Ohio State Buckeyes, undefeated and once again the #1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, will be able to secure a home win this weekend against the 5-5 Minnesota Golden Gophers. The reason I say it's safe to assume this is because the Golden Gophers are currently unranked, and in his five-year career as the head coach of the Ohio State football team, Ryan Day is a perfect 34-0 against unranked teams. And that unblemished record versus teams outside of the top 25 is a big reason why Day is on the cusp of making Buckeyes history.

Although he still has a long way to go to catch Woody Hayes' 205 wins for the most in Buckeyes history, with a win on Saturday over Minnesota, Ryan Day will overtake Urban Meyer as the Ohio State football team's coach with the best winning percentage, according to Phil Harrison of USA Today.

Ryan Day's 55-6 record as the Ohio State football coach nets out to a .9016 winning percentage (bonkers!), which is just a fraction behind Urban Meyer's .9022 winning percentage in his seven seasons as the Buckeyes head coach. Not only is this a remarkable accomplishment for Day because he's one of the most successful head coaches in the history of one of college football's most prestigious programs, but also because he's overtaking Meyer, who found all sorts of success before he became the head coach at Ohio State. Not only does Meyer currently boast the best winning percentage in Ohio State history, he also has the best winning percentage at Utah, the second-best winning percentage at both Florida and Bowling Green, and the second-worst winning percentage for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

(I was really, really hoping Meyer was going to be dead last for Jacksonville, just to really hammer the point home, but that damn Mike Mularkey had to come around and ruin everything with a 2-14 season in 2012).

Now of course, even if Day and the Buckeyes get a win over Minnesota on Saturday, if Ohio State were to lose to Michigan the following week, Urban Meyer would be right back on top. In all likelihood, these two could continue to trade the record back and forth over the next few seasons, or for as long as Day is at Ohio State for that matter. The point here is that Day, who took over for Urban Meyer when Meyer left the program abruptly before the conclusion of the 2018 season, has far exceeded expectations. Just the fact that he's guided the Buckeyes to multiple College Football Playoff appearances when the job wasn't even supposed to be his shows what kind of stellar work he's done in Columbus.