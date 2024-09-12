Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day and his Buckeyes have gotten off to a strong start to the 2024 college football season, winning each of their first two games in blowout fashion. While Akron and WMU aren't necessarily the barometer for Ohio State's championship contender status, there is something to be said about a team taking care of business, which is precisely what Day's squad has done thus far.

Making matters slightly even more impressive last week against WMU was the fact that the Buckeyes were operating without their most experienced offensive lineman once again, left guard Donovan Jackson, who has missed the first two games with an unspecified injury.

However, recently, Day stopped by the Ryan Day Radio Show with Jim Lachey and Paul Keels with a positive update as it pertains to Jackson's status for this Saturday against Marshall, per Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors.

“Excited to get him back next week,” said Day.

Day also revealed that Jackson could have gone into the game vs WMU if it had been necessary.

“He was available. He could have played in the game. … We didn't feel like putting him a pitch count was the right thing either,” said Day.

Austin Siereveld started in place of Jackson on Saturday, and Day couldn't help but be impressed by what he saw from the youngster.

“I felt like he played even better in this game than the first game,” said Day.

Is this the year for Ohio State football?

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been knocking on the door of championship contention for the last several years now but have yet to actual hoist the trophy since the 2014-15 season, which was the first year of the college football playoff, which has now of course expanded to 12 teams.

While this increases the likelihood of Ohio State making it to the big dance this year, it doesn't necessarily make their chances of actually winning it any better.

Transfer quarterback Will Howard has played about as well as one could have hoped in his first two Ohio State starts; however, there's only so much data that can be drawn given the weak state of the Buckeyes' competition thus far.

In any case, the game against Marshall is set for this Saturday at 12:00 PM ET, once again in Columbus. After that, Ohio State will finally get started on their Big Ten schedule, first with a road test against Michigan State the following week.