Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is praising the play of his former quarterback, Kyle McCord. McCord is now running and gunning for Syracuse football, and has looked strong for the Orange so far this season.

“I’m happy to see Kyle do well,” Ryan Day said, per The Columbus Dispatch. “He won some great games here and poured a lot of effort into the program.”

McCord has Syracuse holding a 2-0 record, including a win over Georgia Tech. In two games, the quarterback has posted 735 passing yards, with 8 touchdowns and just one interception. The quarterback looks to have a second consecutive 3,000 yard passing season. He threw for 3,170 yards with Ohio State football last season.

“I’ve only seen a few highlights,” Day added, “and it looks like he’s doing a great job. It looks like in the first couple of games he’s gotten in a good rhythm, got a great win this past weekend.”

McCord transferred out of Columbus following the 2023 season. He and Syracuse look to stay undefeated this Saturday, when the team hosts new ACC member Stanford.

Ohio State football has a new gunslinger in town leading them this season

Day has his own gunslinger holding his own this season, in Will Howard. Howard is a transfer quarterback from Kansas State. The play caller has the Buckeyes out to a 2-0 start, with wins over Akron and Western Michigan. The Buckeyes have blown out both teams, and given up a total of 6 points in two contests.

In the two games, Howard posted 520 passing yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions. In the coming weeks, Howard will be facing more stringent defenses, but he's doing well so far. Ohio State football fans are undoubtedly doing some comparisons between Howard and McCord as the season goes on.

There's enormous pressure on Ohio State football this season to get to the College Football Playoff. It certainly looks hopeful, as Michigan looks weaker on offense this season after losing to Texas in Week 2. The Buckeyes have challenges on their schedule, but this team has a chance to roll through the conference slate undefeated. The toughest stretch is arguably in mid to late October, when the team has three consecutive games against Oregon, Nebraska and Penn State. All of those schools are ranked at time of writing.

Time will tell moving forward, but Ohio State fans are hopeful this year will be quite special for their team. Ohio State football next faces Marshall on September 21.