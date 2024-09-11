As praise comes the way of Ohio State football star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith after two impressive games to start the season, he has also received some from his cousin in Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. While Smith's own quarterback in Will Howard hyped him up, there is no doubt that fans will be excited when they hear that his NFL relative compared him to talented receiver and teammate DK Metcalf.

In a video posted by the CBS Sports College Football X, formerly Twitter, account, he would go into how his cousin has the physical and mental traits to be a star in the NFL one day as the Ohio State football pass-catcher is just a freshman.

“You know, JJ [Smith] reminds me of DK Metcalf when I watch him, just a physical specimen, 6-3, 220,” Geno Smith said. “You know, only 18 years old, runs a 4/3, can jump as high as anybody, ran the hurdles in high school. If he was in the league right now, I'll be honest, man. You know, I wouldn't, I wouldn't put it past him. And I think he have a shot to be really good, to be dominant. It's up to him. But you know, if he was here right now, I know he's ready right now.”

Geno Smith speaks on Ohio State football Jeremiah Smith's motivations

The Buckeyes receiver in Smith was a five-star recruit coming out of Opa Locka, Flordia and has already shown his talents in the first two games where he had 92 and 119 yards in his first two games and three touchdowns total. Even his NFL quarterback cousin would say that “he's been ready since eighth grade” and that coming from South Florida is beneficial since it's one of the hotbeds of talent for football.

“He's been ready since eighth grade,” Smith said. “I got pictures of JJ on my phone 10 years old. I'm interviewing him for the NFL Draft, I got videos right now on my phone, on the field with him talking to him about what he's going to do. He's telling me what he's going to do, and everything that he said he was going to do, he's done it. And so you can never doubt a kid like that. South Florida, man, it's the furthest south you can get in America, it's the best of the best, it's the best football in the world. You know you're playing high school football against future all pros, future pros, if you can dominate down there, you'll dominate anywhere.”

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day on Jeremiah Smith's legacy

People have already been putting Smith as one of the best recruits in school history as while Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day understands the topic, he doesn't want to bite off more than he can chew according to On3 Sports.

“I don’t think it’s crazy for you guys to be talking about it,” Day said. “I think it’s probably inappropriate for me to talk about in that he’s only played two games and that he’s so young, I think the easy thing to do is to get out in front of ourselves. If I’m starting to talk too much about that, it’s not a good look and it’s not fair to him. He still has to be young. He’s gotta make his mistakes. He’s gotta grow.”

The Buckeyes next face Marshall on Sept. 21.