Ohio State football coach Ryan Day seems to be a happy camper right now. The Buckeyes are loaded at the quarterback position heading into the 2024 football season, and Day has some options on who to start under center. Ohio State's spring football game on Saturday showcased some of that quarterbacking talent.
“I wouldn't say that I’m going to make any declarations right now. But we'll look at the film, see what it looks like and decide where to go from there,” Day said, per The Columbus Dispatch.
Buckeyes' quarterbacks
Ohio State football was led in the spring game Saturday by transfer quarterback Will Howard. The gunslinger finished the spring game going 9-of-13 passing for 77 yards, per Sports Illustrated. Howard came over to Columbus this offseason, after playing for four years at Kansas State. Howard threw for 2,643 yards for the Wildcats in 2023, including 24 touchdowns.
Howard's main competition may come from Devin Brown. Brown finished the spring game completing 5-for-7 of his passes, for 66 yards, per Sports Illustrated. He also completed a touchdown pass in the game for the Buckeyes. In 2023, Brown was seldom used and threw for 217 passing yards.
The Buckeyes also have young talent at the position. Ohio State football played two freshmen quarterbacks in the game, Julian Sayin and Air Noland. The team also used sophomore Lincoln Keinholz in the contest. The expectations are high for Ohio State football this season, as the spring game was televised nationally by Fox Sports.
Ohio State's recent struggles
Ohio State football and coach Ryan Day haven't been able to get over the hump in the Big Ten conference in recent years, losing three times in a row to Michigan. Jim Harbaugh is no longer at Michigan, and the Buckeyes now have a chance to claim the Big Ten title and get to the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes last made the CFP in the 2022 season, and also lost in the national championship game during the 2020 campaign.
The Big Ten is getting even stronger competition this season, as UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington join the league. The Buckeyes play Oregon in this year's conference schedule, but not the other three new teams. Ohio State does face off against Michigan yet again at the end of the season, in which has become a key factor in the team's success.
Ohio State football begins its 2024 slate of games on August 31 against Akron.