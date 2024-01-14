Ohio State football's Will Howard is a possibility to take over the starting job now that Kyle McCord is gone.

The Ohio State football team is hoping for a better end to its 2024-2025 season than it had this recent season. The Buckeyes have a lot of work to do to put themselves in the same position as last season, and it starts with replacing starting quarterback Kyle McCord, who transferred to noteworthy ACC football program Syracuse.

Three bold predictions for Emeka Egbuka's upcoming season with the Buckeyes were released. A star defender announced his return to the Buckeyes' program.

Heading into the season there are countless questions surrounding the Ohio State football team.

With the addition of transfer QB Will Howard from Kansas State football, the Buckeyes have their potential answer at the quarterback position for Coach Ryan Day's crew.

Here are three fearless Will Howard predictions:

1. Ohio State Football's Will Howard Will Be the Starter For Most of the Season-

Howard had a solid season for Kansas State football in 2023-2024.

His play at the QB position was identified by Coach Day and the Buckeyes' staff with the intention of bringing him to Columbus. Now it's time for Howard to reward Day's faith in him.

Howard was a powerful runner for the Ohio State football team last season. At 6-foot-5 he had a penchant for finding paydirt in the red zone that could come in handy against the Buckeyes' strongest opponents this season and put a lot of pressure on defenses.

With Devin Brown and freshman Air Noland as Howard's two biggest sources of competition, the prediction here is that Howard wins the job outright. Brown was far from impressive in the Cotton Bowl and Howard has an excellent track record as a dual threat QB who knows how to get the ball in the end zone with 20 passing TDs last recorded last season.

2. Will Howard Will Score At Least Eight TDs on the Ground-

Last season Howard had 10 rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas.

For the former Big 12 star to make it big with the Ohio State football team, he will need to play a similar style for an Ohio State team that desperately needs a revamped running game.

The Buckeyes' offensive line was very good but not quite elite last season.

The threat of Howard running the ball alongside returnee TreVeyon Henderson could breathe new life into the Buckeyes' ground attack.

Expect at least eight scores on the ground for Howard as he will have the luxury of letting his running backs, defense and receivers do the work for a change in Ohio.

3. Will Howard Will Lead the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff-

With 12 slots in next season's College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes will be a popular choice for making it into the field.

They likely would have made it this season even despite the team's loss to Michigan.

In 2024, the Buckeyes get a relatively light schedule compared to the rest of the Big Ten Conference. They only play Oregon among the four new Pac-12 powers joining the league, which gives them a leg up schedule wise on arch-rival Michigan.

The Buckeyes also have the opportunity to play what should be a much-depleted Michigan football team in Ohio again this season, which is starting to look like a golden opportunity for Coach Day and the Buckeyes to exact revenge.

Michigan showed a weakness to running QBs in the red zone against Maryland on the road last season in a game they came as close to losing as almost any other. Ohio State football will have one this coming season, in stark contrast to McCord and even CJ Stroud previously, in terms of what Howard can bring to the run game.

Howard could change the equation in the box for Ohio State football's offense by forcing teams to account for the threat of an enormous running quarterback down by the goal line and in short yardage situations.

It may be a different offensive attack from what Buckeyes fans are used to seeing, but it could be just what the doctor ordered for a championship winning season.