Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore got real on what the 2023 OSU win meant to him.

The Michigan football team is preparing to move forward with Sherrone Moore as its head coach following Jim Harbaugh's exit to the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Moore's biggest career win happened last season against Ryan Day and Ohio State football. Now, he's sharing his thoughts on what the win meant to him and the team.

Recently, it was mentioned that Michigan football is eyeing an NFL assistant coach for one of its vacant assistant jobs. Coach Harbaugh made an incredibly bold JJ McCarthy prediction for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan.

Moore's thoughts on ‘The Game' vs. Ohio State were shared to On3.com recently, during which he elaborated on what beating the Buckeyes meant to him.

Moore: OSU Win Meant ‘Everything'

Moore coaches the Wolverines' final three games of the regular season at Penn State, at Maryland and vs. the Buckeyes in the Big House.

Michigan beat Ryan Day's crew 30-24 on a last second interception by Rod Moore, the talented safety who plans to return to Ann Arbor for another season.

“It meant everything, I mean just winning that game regardless of whether you’re the head coach or the offensive coordinator, o-line coach, defensive coordinator. It means everything, that’s everything we work for all year,” Moore said.

“That’s the standard we uphold ourselves and that program and will continue to do so. We know everything we do and we work for we’re trying to beat them every single day. So it meant everything and that’s the game we work for and was super excited for that moment for our players, for our fans, for the university to continue what we’ve been doing and we look to continue to uphold that standard,” Moore said.

Moore Could Do Something Harbaugh Couldn't at Michigan Football

For all of Harbaugh's success with Michigan football, he finished his career with a 3-5 overall record vs. Ohio State football, a mark that was sullied with losses to Urban Meyer early in his career.

Moore can become the first Michigan football coach to have a winning record against the Buckeyes since Gary Moeller, who boasted a 3-1-1 record against Ohio State football from 3-1-1.