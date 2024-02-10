Ryan Day is happy to bring along Chip Kelly.

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day and his Buckeyes are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason for the future of the franchise. The team had a relatively successful regular season this past year under Day, but the Buckeyes ultimately were unable to overcome the Michigan-sized barrier that has spelled their downfall in each of the last three seasons, missing out on a bid to the College football playoff.

On Friday, the Buckeyes' playcalling duties got a boost when it was revealed that former UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly would be joining Ohio State football as the team's new offensive coordinator under Day, per Pete Thamel of EPSN.

Now, Ryan Day himself is speaking out on the high-profile hire and what it means for the organization going forward.

“His experience as a head coach at Oregon, UCLA and in the NFL will bring immediate value to our entire team,” Day said in a statement, per Bruce Feldman, Cameron Teague Robinson and Stewart Mandel of The Athletic. “I am really looking forward to reconnecting with Chip, introducing him to our staff and team and chasing a championship together.”

With the offensive coordinator position taken care of, the Buckeyes will now begin retooling an offense that lost perhaps the best player in college football in Marvin Harrison Jr., who recently announced that he would be throwing his name into the NFL Draft.

With Jim Harbaugh no longer with Michigan, it seems that the Buckeyes are jumping at the opportunity to reclaim their Big Ten throne.