Ryan Day's staff now has a void to be filled.

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day and his Buckeyes are currently in the midst of what figures to be a hugely important offseason for the future trajectory of the program. Day has found himself the subject of immense criticism and hot seat speculation this winter following Ohio State missing the College Football Playoff this season due to a loss to the Michigan Wolverines; however, the Buckeyes have been able to secure several high-profile transfer portal commitments so far this offseason, which has helped to at least partially quiet down the speculation regarding Day and his job security.

Now, it appears that a new void has opened up on the Ohio State football coaching staff that Ryan Day and the team's brass will be tasked with filling.

“After nine seasons as part of the Ohio State football program, Corey Dennis is departing. Dennis elected not to renew his contract with the Buckeyes, which expired at the end of January and move on to an opportunity with another Power Five program as a Utah spokesperson confirmed to Bucknuts that Dennis has accepted a role as an offensive analyst,” reported Patrick Murphy of 247 Sports, via Cleveland.com's Nathan Baird.

As previously mentioned, the loss to Michigan on the last day of the season hung a cloud over what was otherwise a successful season for Ohio State; however, with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh now off to Los Angeles to coach the Chargers, it seems that a window of opportunity has opened up for Ryan Day and his squad to retake the conference crown.