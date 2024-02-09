Chip Kelly is off to Columbus to serve as the Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator. Who will be his replacement in Westwood?

After six seasons as the head coach of the UCLA football program, Chip Kelly's tenure with the Bruins has come to an end. To be fair, it was inevitable that Kelly wasn't going to last much longer in Westwood. The writing was both on the wall and in the sky… not only had Chip Kelly flirted with the idea of returning to the NFL, eyeing offensive coordinator openings with both the Raiders and the Seahawks, but there were also rumblings that folks affiliated with UCLA were fed up with Kelly as well. Now, with Chip Kelly off to Columbus to take over as offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes, UCLA is forced to begin their search for a new head coach at a very inopportune time, and because of that, they're up against the clock.

“Athletic director Martin Jarmond told the team it would have a new coach within 96 hours,” according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Shortly after the story was published, Feldman took to Twitter to provide additional context, speaking specifically to what kind of candidate Jarmond and the UCLA Bruins will be aiming to bring to Westwood.

“A person of integrity. We don’t cut corners here. I want someone that’s passionate and has energy. I want a teacher, a developer. I want someone hungry. I want someone that wants to be a Bruin.”

As far as who that someone may be, Feldman listed seven candidates in his story on The Athletic: former Stanford head coach David Shaw, current Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck, Raiders running back coach and former Bruins running back coach Deshaun Foster, UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, Ohio State running back coach Tony Alford, Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White, and USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, who served on the UCLA staff last year.