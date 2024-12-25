There appears to have been a resolve involving the beef of Shannon Sharpe and Kirk Herbstreit started by a discussion surrounding the Ohio State football team. With the Ohio State football team facing the Oregon Ducks in the second round of the College Football Playoff (CFP), Sharpe would provide an update on the apparent misunderstanding between himself and Herbstreit.

Sharpe was on his show “Nightcap” with Chad Johnson where he spoke about how the two talked after both threw shots at one another. The former NFL tight end would even say that Herbstreit “reached out” to him and explained his side of the situation.

“My point was, and I don’t know if he was talking to me, but I just felt that I didn’t think at that point in the time the commentary was warranted. Yes, Ohio State won. I think everyone knows Kirk Herbstreit went to Ohio State,” Sharpe said. “I believe you can stand up for your friends without taking a shot at your teammates. And I felt he was taking a shot at First Take.”

“I was glad that Herbie reached out. We were able to put this behind us,” Sharpe continued. “I know he’s happy that Ohio State won, and I know if he lives in the Columbus area and he mentioned that he’s a very good friend of Ryan Day, but being good friends and then taking a shot [are different]. I just wanted to know, are we teammates or are we not teammates? That’s all I needed to know. Because if we’re not teammates, let’s throw caution to the wind.”

Drama amplifies with Ohio State football thrashing Tennessee

The way it started was Sharpe saying on the show that he really questions the job security of Ryan Day with the Buckeyes, which garnered the response of ESPN colleague Herbstreit, who attended the university. Then during the Ohio State football blowout of Tennessee in the first round of the CFP where on the ESPN broadcast, Herbstreit would call out Sharpe for his take.

“First Take tried to fire him, they thought he was done,” Herbstreit responded. “So I'll be excited to see what they talk about on Monday after this performance. They had him out and tried to find replacements, but here he is, he’s still got his hat on, he's still coaching.”

Sharpe would not hold back in his response on the same network's show on “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith.

“I’m going to be a teammate, I’m going to let it slide, everybody’s at ESPN, because as you not taken the rocks you’ve taken, I would’ve lit their a– up…Congratulations Ohio State, you won,” Sharpe said. “But, if we're going to be on the same team, if we’re going to work for the same network don’t do that. Kirk, Chris Fowler, I promise you, if you ever mention anything about any platform that I’m on again, talking about, I wonder what they’re going to say in negativity, I promise you ESPN ain’t got enough bosses to keep me off y’all for what I’m going to say.”

At any rate, the Buckeyes take on the Ducks on Jan. 1 in their title quest.