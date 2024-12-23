As the No. 8 Ohio State football team prepares to take on the No. 1 Oregon Ducks, there was some drama between ESPN personalities regarding the job security of head coach Ryan Day. After the Ohio State football team lost to Michigan in the regular season finale, Shannon Sharpe would question Day being retained which garnered a response from Kirk Hebstreit as the two have now gone back and forth.

“I ain’t going to lie, I don’t know how Ryan Day keeps this job, I don’t,” Sharpe said to Chad Johnson on their show “Nightcap.”

This would prompt a response from ESPN college football hosts Chris Fowler and Kirk Hebstreit on the broadcast when the Ohio State football team blew out No. 9 Tennessee, 42-17.

“When you hear pundits on this network and other places talk about that with certainty, it’s nonsense frankly,” Fowler said. “The public doesn’t pull the trigger and get rid of the coach, the administrators do, and they’re behind them.”

“First Take tried to fire him, they thought he was done,” Herbstreit responded. “So I'll be excited to see what they talk about on Monday after this performance. They had him out and tried to find replacements, but here he is, he’s still got his hat on, he's still coaching.”

Shannon Sharpe's response regarding Ohio State football's Ryan Day

With the Buckeyes being the alma mater of Herbstreit, some wonder if bias is taking the place of his thoughts rather than fairly analyzing Day's tenure with the team. At the same time, it was an impressive performance for the team as they dominated, but Sharpe would have a scathing response to Herbstreit and Fowler that implied he was holding back.

“I’m going to be a teammate, I’m going to let it slide, everybody’s at ESPN, because as you not taken the rocks you’ve taken, I would’ve lit their a– up. I’m going to let it slide you know what guys, congratulations Ohio State, you won the game,” Sharpe said. “But hey if we're going to be on the same team, if we’re going to work for the same network don’t do that. Kirk, Chris Fowler, I promise you, if you ever mention anything about any platform that I’m on again, talking about, I wonder what they’re going to say in negativity, I promise you ESPN ain’t got enough bosses to keep me off y’all for what I’m going to say.”

At any rate, the Ohio State football team prepares to take on the Oregon Ducks once again in the second round of the College Football Playoff which will take place on January 1.