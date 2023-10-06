The Ohio State football team is once again one of the top teams in the country and they are currently 4-0 after finishing up their bye week. The Buckeyes started off the season with three relatively easy wins against sub-par opponents, but the last time Ohio State took the field was in one of the biggest non-conference matchups of the entire college football season. The Buckeyes hit the road to take on Notre Dame under the lights in South Bend, and the game ended up being an instant classic. Ohio State went up by 10 in the third quarter, but the Fighting Irish stormed back to take a 14-10 lead late in the fourth. They had the ball with the chance to seal the win late, but Ohio State got a stop that led to the game-winning touchdown. While it was a massive win for the Buckeyes, the biggest discussion point after the game was on Ryan Day's feud with Lou Holtz.

Despite the big win against Notre Dame, this Ohio State football team is still seeing some disrespect. Many experts are still picking Michigan and even Penn State to finish above the Buckeyes in the Big Ten. We will see how Ohio State responds to that this week as they are back in action against Maryland football. The Buckeyes were on a bye week this past week, and this will be their fifth game of the season.

Maryland football is off to a terrific 5-0 start on the season. The Terrapins have improved a lot over the past few years, and this season looks like it could potentially be a breakout year for the program. They haven't played a tough team yet, so it's hard to gauge how good the Terps really are, but a road test against the #4 team in the country will tell us a lot about that team. Here are three predictions for Saturday's Big Ten clash.

Kyle McCord will throw two touchdown passes

This is the second straight game that Ohio State football has to go up against a great quarterback. Last time it was Sam Hartman, and this time it is Taulia Tagovailoa. Kyle McCord won the battle against Hartman thanks to a clutch drive to close the game that ended with a touchdown on the last play of the contest. McCord is going to need to have some more big drives like that this weekend if he wants to win this QB battle, too. Tagovailoa is a top QB in the Big Ten, and he has a lot more experience than McCord. If McCord wants to be considered one of the best in the conference, he has to beat the best. Expect him to toss a couple big touchdown passes against Maryland this weekend.

Ohio State's defense will give up 300 passing yards

Taulia Tagovailoa is very capable of putting up big performances, and expect him to keep the Terrapins in the game on Saturday. He knows that this is maybe his biggest game since coming to play for Maryland football, and he is going to do whatever it takes to get his team the win. After the big win against Notre Dame, Ohio State football could be sleep-walking a little bit in this one, and if they are, expect the defense to pay the price.

Ohio State will win a close one

The spread coming into this game favors Ohio State heavily as the Buckeyes are favored by 20 points. Most people are expecting Ohio State to roll, but watch out for this Maryland team. The Terrapins are sneaky good, and they are going to give the Buckeyes all they can handle. Ohio State is going to survive and they will improve to 5-0, but this game is going to be a lot closer than most people think.

Maryland vs. Ohio State will kick off at 12:00 ET on Saturday from Columbus, and the game will be airing on Fox.