The Ohio State football team once again looks like a national championship contender after a 4-0 start that includes a win on the road against Notre Dame. The Buckeyes are ranked #4 in the AP Poll heading into week six, but the team isn't getting the amount of respect from the college football world that we typically see. The Buckeyes are always the overwhelming pick to win the Big Ten and make the College Football Playoff, but that isn't the case so far this season. We've already seen Ohio State head coach Ryan Day get upset over some of that disrespect, and even after that, people still aren't that high on the Buckeyes. It would be one thing for Ohio State to only be below Michigan football in terms of the Big Ten, but many people believe that Penn State football is better than the Buckeyes as well.

On3 recently released its updated Big Ten power rankings, and sure enough, both Michigan and Penn State were ahead of Ohio State football. The Wolverines came in at #1, the Nittany Lions at #2 and the Buckeyes at #3. Ryan Day and Ohio State fans everywhere aren't going to be happy about that.

It's not just On3, too. There are Big Ten power rankings put out by media outlets everywhere, and the vast majority have a top three that consists of Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State in some order. Some have the Buckeyes up at #2 or even #1, but a lot of them think that the Buckeyes have a lot of work to do if they going to win the Big Ten East division. With three top-10 teams, it is one of the best divisions in all of college football, and the back half of the season is going to be a lot of fun.