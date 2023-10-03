Kyle McCord is starting to unravel as one of the toughest quarterbacks to face in the Big Ten Conference. All of his skills in managing his time in the pocket are not at all wasted. Furthermore, this may be all thanks to Coach Ryan Day, who draws up insanely good plays for his Ohio State football squad. The Buckeyes now have a four-win record for the season and the most amazing cherry on top is their recent win against Notre Dame football program. However, they still slipped in Lou Holtz's poll for the week

The Ohio State football team is off to a blazing start for the season. The Big Ten Conference giants will have Maryland next on their schedule. But before that game goes down, Coach Ryan Day has been relishing his victory and remained tight-lipped on the Lou Holtz situation, via Big Ten Football.

“I'm very proud that we're 2-0 against Notre Dame in the last two years,” said the Buckeyes head coach after beating out the Notre Dame football squad with a 17 to 14 scoreline.

Kyle McCord put in a lot of work to earn their fourth victory of the season. He may have notched a touchdown in the matchup. But, he darted 240 passing yards on 21 completions to all of his weapons. The Buckeyes quarterback lifted their offense over Sam Hartman & Co. Despite only having the ball for 25 minutes of playing action, they got 366 total yards and 5.6 yards per play in the matchup. A huge boost to this was the 240 passing yards that the Ohio State football squad managed to get their quarterback.

Will they be able to retain this momentum and decimate Maryland?