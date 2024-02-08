Ohio State and others are bringing in elite 2024 recruiting classes.

National Signing Day was on Wednesday and college football teams from around the country made a big splash. There were the usual big dogs near the top of the recruiting rankings, like Ohio State football, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, etc. The Buckeyes haven't missed a beat in the recruiting world despite a Big Ten Championship hiatus, but Ohio State wants to be back at the top soon. They had another great national signing day, but there were a lot of other winners in the college football world as well.

The college football season just ended one month ago when Michigan football won the national championship against Washington. A lot has changed since then. In fact, neither of those teams that played in the national title game have their head coaches anymore, and neither of them made a huge splash in the 2024 recruiting class. Kalen DeBoer ended up with a very solid class, but he didn't have to do a lot of work on it as he is the new head coach for Alabama.

It's already been a crazy offseason in college football, and for Ohio State football, it's been a good one. They are recruiting at an elite level in terms of both high school recruiting and the transfer portal. Also, their rival lost a ton of talent and a ton of coaches after winning the national title. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes desperately need to take down the Wolverines next season to end their losing streak in the rivalry, and they will be coming into the 2024 season with a lot of momentum. Michigan may have won the national title, but the Buckeyes are having the better offseason.

Ohio State is obviously a national signing day winner, but there are two other teams to discuss that also did well in the 2024 recruiting class: Oregon football and Georgia football. Let's discuss all three of them, but first, let's take a look at the Ohio State football 2024 recruiting class.

Ohio State

Ohio State finished with the #5 overall 2024 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. The Buckeyes landed the top overall recruit, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and they finished with four five-stars in total. Their breakdown is four five-stars, 14 four-stars and three three-stars. Ryan Day has done a great job with recruiting ever since he joined the Ohio State staff, and he has another extremely impressive class coming in. The Buckeyes also have one of the top transfer classes in the country, and they are returning a lot of talent from last season that could've left for the NFL. They are loaded, and if they don't beat Michigan at home with this team, Ryan Day will be in trouble.

Oregon

Welcome to the Big Ten, Oregon. Dan Lanning could've left the Ducks to go coach at Alabama, but he decided to stay, and he should have a very good team next year. Oregon finished with the #3 overall recruiting class in the country, and it is loaded with four-stars. Their break down is zero five-stars, 22 four-stars and five three-stars, but their top two players, Elijah Rushing and Gatlin Bair are both five-stars according to 247's composite rankings. Oregon is going to be scary good next year, and they should contend for a Big Ten title in their first season.

Georgia

Georgia didn't win their third straight national title this past season, but they'll be back. The Bulldogs finished with the top recruiting class in the country for the 2024 cycle. They brought in five five-stars, 19 four-stars and three four-stars. All of this AFTER the top quarterback recruit in the country flipped from Georgia to Nebraska. It didn't matter, the Bulldogs are still loaded and have the top class in the country. Their top commit is CB Ellis Robinson IV, who is the #2 player in the entire class. Great work by the Dawgs.