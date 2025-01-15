We've got the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame College Football Playoff National Championship results according to College Football 25 to see who the game thinks will win. It all comes down to this as the last two teams fight one last time before the season ends. OSU boasts a powerful offense full of playmakers at every position. Meanwhile, Notre Dame's defense has done a superb job of keeping the team alive in the playoffs. But only one can win it all.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State CFP Championship Results According to College Football 25

According to College Football 25, Ohio State will defeat Notre Dame 23-14 in the College Football Playoff National Championship. It wasn't the flashiest win, but the Buckeyes got the job done as they simply outmatched Notre Dame in each aspect of the game. Things seemingly started off well for the Fighting Irish, who even took a brief lead early on. However, Ohio State's defense shut Notre Dame out for the entire second half, giving the offense time to extend its lead.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #7 ND 7 7 0 0 14 #8 OSU 7 10 3 3 23

At first, it seemed like both offenses were aiming for a shootout. Two big touchdown plays just over two minutes apart in the first quarter made the impression that it was going to be a high-scoring affair. However, the two teams only scored a combined 23 points in the final three quarters. And what's more, Ohio State's offense only managed to score two field goals in the second half. Fortunately for them, that was enough.

The biggest play of the game came on a 59 yard touchdown reception from Jeremiah Smith before the first half ended. If not for that, the Fighting Irish would've had the lead at halftime. Who knows how that could've affected the game. Nevertheless, the Buckeyes maintained a lead for most of the game.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

OSU – Carnell Tate 69 Yd pass from Will Howard (Jayden Fielding kick), 10:41 (OSU 7-0)

ND – Jadarian Price 43 Yd pass from Riley Leonard (Mitch Jeter kick), 8:07 (Tied 7-7)

Second Quarter:

OSU – Jayden Fielding, 50 Yd FG, 10:59 (OSU 10-7)

ND – Eli Raridon 3 Yd pass from Riley Leonard (Mitch Jeter kick), 0:52 (ND 14-10)

OSU – Jeremiah Smith 59 Yd pass from Will Howard (Jayden Fielding kick), 0:33 (OSU 17-14)

Third Quarter:

OSU – Jayden Fielding, 21 Yd FG, 10:16 (OSU 20-14)

Fourth Quarter:

OSU – Jayden Fielding, 33 Yd FG, 13:41 (OSU 23-14)

With the win, Ohio State wins its ninth national title in school history. It also marks the first Nationl Championship they've won since the 2014 College Football Playoffs. While we don't know which Buckeyes' players will continue to make history in the NFL, but every single person on this roster at least has this one major accomplishment.

Notre Dame might not have won, but it's been a spectacular season for the team under HC Marcus Freeman. Since becoming the head coach back in 2021, the team saw an unprecedented level of growth that catapulted them onto NCAAF's biggest stage. There's a lot to be proud of with this team, and hopefully it's a sign that they'll be here again soon.

