Down goes UConn! The Ohio State women’s basketball team completed a stunning March Madness upset, knocking off the mighty Huskies by a score of 73-61 in their Sweet Sixteen matchup. Not only was it a huge NCAA Tournament upset for the Buckeyes, who were heavy underdogs, to knock off the Division I power that has been UConn women’s basketball, but the program made all sorts of history on Saturday evening.

For starters, the Ohio State women’s basketball team advanced to their first Elite 8 in 30 years!

While the Buckeyes, who won 28 games and advanced to the Big Ten championship game, may have been one of the better teams in the country all year long, the program’s success has paled in comparison to that of the Huskies.

The UConn women’s basketball team has won a stunning six NCAA Division I championships since 2010, went two whole years without losing a game from 2008 to 2010, then lost just one contest over a three-year span from 2013 to 2016.

Simply put, this is one of the most dominant college teams of all time.

But none of that mattered out on the floor on Saturday night.

With the win, the Ohio State women’s basketball team snapped UConn’s 16-year streak of advancing to the Elite 8, as well as their 14-year stretch of advancing to the Final Four.

Freshman forward Cotie McMahon, who made waves when she said that she “wanted UConn” after the Buckeyes beat North Carolina in the previous round of March Madness, stayed true to her word.

McMahon led the charge for her team, scoring 23 points as she helped knock off the program she so desperately wanted to face off against.

After their giant killing-performance, the Ohio State women will await the winner of number-one seed Virginia Tech and Tennessee.